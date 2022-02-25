Maggie Gets Some Shocking News on 'Chicago Med' (SPOILERS)

Maggie has had an eventful past couple of seasons as the daughter she previously gave up for adoption is placed in a position at the same hospital and the two try to form a relationship. But it seems that's not all that's in store for her character lately.

In Episode 13 of the current season, which aired on Feb. 23, Maggie gets some disconcerting news about her health. She initially comes into the emergency department during her time off complaining of queasiness, but what she thinks will be a simple diagnosis was anything but.