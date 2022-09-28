The ‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere Was Full of Surprises — What Happened to Jo? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t seen the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med.

Chicago Med returned for Season 8 and we’re already down several characters. One of our dearly departed is Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard), who joined the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center team in Season 7 and quickly became a fan favorite.

A retired Chicago police officer turned pediatric physician, Dr. Scott’s investigative background landed him and his love interest, Jo, in some hot water during the Season 7 finale — and the aftermath of the situation led to his unexpected departure from Chicago Med in the Season 8 premiere.