The ‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere Was Full of Surprises — What Happened to Jo? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t seen the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med.
Chicago Med returned for Season 8 and we’re already down several characters. One of our dearly departed is Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard), who joined the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center team in Season 7 and quickly became a fan favorite.
A retired Chicago police officer turned pediatric physician, Dr. Scott’s investigative background landed him and his love interest, Jo, in some hot water during the Season 7 finale — and the aftermath of the situation led to his unexpected departure from Chicago Med in the Season 8 premiere.
When did Dr. Dylan Scott and Jo meet?
During Season 7, Dr. Scott treated patient Melina "Jo" Jovanovic (Riley Voelkel) but suspected she was a drug dealer because of her speedy exit from the hospital. However, Dr. Scott soon discovered that Jo was an undercover cop when she showed up at his apartment seeking medical treatment shortly thereafter.
After learning that Jo was working on a Serbian mob case, Dr. Scott offered to help. In fact, he even asked Dr. Will Halstead if Jo could hide undercover in their apartment. While the two worked together on the case, they became romantically involved, but it quickly came to an end during a fatal altercation in the Season 7 finale.
What happened in the Season 7 finale of ‘Chicago Med’?
In the Season 7 finale of Chicago Med, a member of the Serbian mob broke into the apartment that Dr. Scott and Jo were staying in. The situation turned violent, and the building burst into flames. Dr. Scott successfully shot the mobster, but the bullet passed through his body and hit Jo too, leaving her in critical condition.
What happened to Jo in the ‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 premiere?
During the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, we learn that Jo died from her injuries and that the mobster survived. Dr. Scott feels responsible for Jo’s death, and he decides to leave the Chicago Medical Center as a result.
When informing Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) of his decision to resign, he tells her that he’ll never be able to escape his past as long as he’s in Chicago. "This is where I met Jo and where I lost her,” he says.
Will Dr. Scott return to ‘Chicago Med’?
While this is goodbye for now, the door on Dr. Scott doesn’t appear to be closed forever. And if April Sexton’s (Yaya DaCosta) surprise return taught us one thing, it’s that anything can happen in the Chicago universe.
“Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his story,” co-showrunner Diane Frolov told Variety. “So he is leaving right now. But we have people leave and we have them come back. We’re leaving that door open.”
“We love Guy. He did a great job and was wonderful to work with,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider added. “But what was sort of the cornerstone of his character was a doctor who had been a cop and couldn’t escape his past. But Guy is so good and was such a wonderful character that we would welcome bringing him back in the future.”
Find out what happens next on Chicago Med, airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.