There's a New Doc on the Block of 'Chicago Med' — Who Is Dr. Justin Lieu?

Hey Chicago Med, blink once if you're OK and twice if you need help.

Gaffney Chicago Medical Center cannot catch a break in Season 8 as the hospital continues to suffer from massive supply shortages. Plus, no one will ever forget the wildly unruly patient who attacked Dr. Archer (Steven Weber). If it wasn't for the reunion of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), Chi-Hards would need a vacation.