Is Crockett About to Leave 'Chicago Med'? His Future Is Uncertain

The Season 5 finale of Chicago Med saw Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) grow closer to each other in the most unexpected of circumstances.

The emergency medicine fellow took it to be her task to save Crockett from spending the rest of his life behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, which left fans hoping that they might develop romantic feelings for each other.

What are the odds? Is Crockett staying for another season, or is he leaving the show?