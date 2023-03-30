Home > Television > Chicago Med Source: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Is Natalie Coming Back to 'Chicago Med?' A Conversation Between Hannah and Will Leaves Fans Reeling By Melissa Willets Mar. 30 2023, Updated 12:37 p.m. ET

Some fans may say that NBC drama Chicago Med has never been the same since Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) left the show in 2021 after a brief return in Season 7. Almost everyone would agree that her former flame, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), has never been the same without her.

In Season 8, Episode 17, “Know When to Hold and When to Fold,” which aired on March 29, 2023, Will talked about Natalie with Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), and now fans are basically losing their minds wondering if the conversation hints that the beloved doctor could return to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Here's what we know about a potential return.

Is Natalie coming back to 'Chicago Med'?

Source: George Burns Jr/NBC

Hannah and Will were an item on Chicago Med but ultimately their relationship was too complicated and didn't work out. In Episode 17 of Season 8, Hannah confronted Will about how he never really got over his other ex, Natalie, who as fans well know were almost husband and wife.

Although Will admitted Hannah may be onto something, he said he wasn't pining for Natalie to the point that she was going to return to Chicago Med it seems — especially since he ultimately asked Dr. Grace Song (T.V. Carpio) to go out with him.

Torrey DeVitto is busy with other projects after 'Chicago Med.'

After six years and 120 episodes of Chicago Med, Torrey said goodbye to the role of Natalie — at least for now! The actor went on to appear in TV movies including The Christmas Promise and Twas the Night Before Christmas. She just completed the film Skelly, which co-stars Brian Cox from Succession.

Per Torrey's Instagram, she is also the host of a podcast called Stream of Consciousness. Although the star is clearly very busy professionally, she does make time to enjoy her friends. On one recent occasion, Torrey took in a Broadway show with Marina Squerciati, who of course plays Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D.

It seems that the reunion between Torrey and Marina is the closest thing fans will get to a Chicago homecoming for Dr. Natalie Manning. But fans needn't worry, because there is no bad blood after the actor parted ways with the long-running medical show.

Torrey DeVitto announced she was leaving 'Chicago Med' in May 2021.

"Well, looks like the cat is out of the bag ..." the star captioned an Instagram post in May 2021. "All good things must come to an end." She added, "It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons." Torrey simply concluded it was "time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye."

