Is Steven Weber Leaving 'Chicago Med'? Find Out If Dr. Archer Is on His Way Out

Although Choi recovered and has returned to work in Season 7, Chicago Med not only kept Archer around but expanded his presence by making Steven Weber a series regular. That caused some uproar among One Chicago fans, who find Archer's no-nonsense management style off-putting and haven't forgotten that he did some shady things behind Ethan's back last season.

Now that Choi is doing better, is Archer giving back his role as head of the ED? Find out if Steven Weber is leaving the series.