Maggie's Decision About Auggie on 'Chicago Med' Is Heartbreaking — but It's for the Best

As Chicago Med fans probably know, Maggie Lockwood and Ben Campbell have been fostering Auggie Roberts for some time, but recently Maggie and Ben had to make a really tough decision. After Maggie decided to adopt Auggie after spending a lot of time with him, fighting to save his life (by pushing for an organ transplant by bending some rules), it looks like Auggie won't be a part of Maggie and Ben's family after all.

What happened to Auggie on 'Chicago Med'?

As much as Maggie and Ben wanted to adopt Auggie and permanently welcome him to the family, Maggie makes a heartbreaking decision and decides to let Auggie be with his biological parents and brother. "I want to adopt Auggie. But I can't. I can't lose another child," Maggie says. She went on and said she saw how happy he was with his biological brother, and she doesn't want Auggie to miss out on that important relationship. Auggie goes on to be adopted by his biological parents.

Article continues below advertisement

It's especially tragic, since Maggie has been wanting to become a mother, and has her own complicated history of motherhood (years earlier, she gave up her first child). Auggie was like a dream come true for Maggie and Ben, but then Auggie's biological brother and his adoptive parents came to visit Chicago all the way from California. We see the boys meet and immediately become friends. Which is when the parents ask if they can take Auggie back with them so he can grow up with his brother.

Maggie refuses at first — this brings up painful memories of giving up her baby daughter for adoption when she was 16. But she eventually realizes it really would be for the best. This sad moment does give us a chance to get to know Maggie better, though. "I never told you. I never told anyone really. Only Ben. When I was 16, I got pregnant. By the time I found out, I was four months along. I didn't know what to do. I agreed to put the baby up for adoption," Maggie explains.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

She goes on, "After she was born, I held her, and the nurse came in. And she took her out of my arms, and my friends started having kids. They'd say, Mags, you'd be such a great mom. When are you going to get pregnant? I couldn't tell them, but I didn't think I deserved to be a mother. Then Auggie came into my life. It felt like a second chance. I see how he was with his brother, today, how happy he was."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

It was really big of Maggie to let Auggie go and think of his happiness over her own. On the brighter side, at least we're getting some new Chicago Med episodes. It's been a wacky season, since only two episodes aired in 2020, came back in January, and then went on another hiatus in late February.