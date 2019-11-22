Is Chicago the Latest Stand-In for Fictional Gotham in 'Batwoman'?

The CW's newest series, Batwoman, premiered on October 6th and has been drawing new and die-hard fans alike over the course of its debut season on the air.

For anyone who isn't familiar with the iconic superhero, Batwoman is a force in her own right. First introduced by DC Comics as a wealthy heiress inspired by Batman to become a superhero herself, Kathy Kane (the woman behind the mask) has had many iterations over the years, from being Batman's love interest to a dedicated crime-fighter.

But fans are starting to wonder less about her character and more about whether Batwoman is filmed in Chicago, as they recognize some Windy City icons in the fictionalized Gotham. So keep reading for everything we know.

Source: CW

Is Batwoman filmed in Chicago? In the modern CW rendition of Batwoman, the eponymous character — brought to life by Ruby Rose — is a cousin of Batman's alter-ego, Bruce Wayne, and happens to be a lesbian of Jewish ascent.

To answer the pressing question, Batwoman is filmed primarily in Vancouver, British Columbia, and features some of the city's iconic locations like the Vancouver Art Museum and Cathedral Square, which locals might pick up on.

But a few exterior scenes were also shot on location in Chicago. Residents of the Windy City may recognize Wayne Enterprises as being the Chicago Board of Trade skyscraper. The Federal Plaza and Clark Street Bridge were also shot in Illinois' capital. So if you find yourself in the good old Windy City, make sure to do a self-guided Batwoman tour!

Source: cw

Batwoman was supposed to take place in the Arrow-verse. In an interesting twist, CW's Batwoman was initially slated to debut within Arrow's universe, the network's other popular superhero show. Thankfully for fans of Kathy Kane, Ruby Rose's character was given her own, distinct series.

You might recognize Ruby Rose from her stint on Orange Is the New Black, as well as her appearances in John Wick 2 and The Meg. The CW describes Ruby's Batwoman as an out-lesbian with a passion for social justice and the street-fighting skills to battle Gotham's criminal resurgence.

Ruby Rose herself identifies as gender-fluid and has long been known to promote equality and acceptance through her acting. In 2015, the star produced and starred in Break Free, a short film that became a viral hit on YouTube and propelled her career into the ranks of household fame.

Is Batwoman getting cancelled? Ahead of her debut in Batwoman, Ruby posted an emotional Instagram photo around the time the cast was announced. "The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored," she wrote. "I'm also an emotional wreck...because this is a childhood dream."

Ruby is joined by Rachel Skarsten (of Reign, Lost Girl and Fifty Shades of Grey fame), who plays Beth Kane, Kathy Kane's twin sister, Batwoman's arch-nemesis, who is also known as Alice, leader of the Wonderland Gang.