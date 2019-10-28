We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Rachel Matthews Is Nothing Like Her 'Batwoman' Character, Magpie

[Warning: Batwoman spoilers ahead]

In this week’s episode of The CW’s newest superhero series, Batwoman, fans are introduced to the latest villain-of-the-week, Magpie (Rachel Matthews). The female big bad is a jewel thief who almost evades Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) capture after Magpie forces the DC hero to choose between saving people from being killed by a bomb or going after her. However, Kate aka Batwoman managed to do both. 

"I love Magpie, she’s so fun. She loves to come in and cause some chaos with a smile on her face, but I also like to view her as a good villain because she’s kind of like the Robin Hood," Rachel told W Magazine about her supervillain character. 