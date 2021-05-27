There's a Reason Why Dr. Natalie Manning's Mom on 'Chicago Med' Looks so Familiar

Tonight's the Season 6 finale of Chicago Med, and there are a lot of loose ends to tie up, including Dr. Natalie Manning's tricky situation with her mother. We know that her mom, Carol, is sick and that she needs more help than her left ventricular assist device (LVAD) can give her. As her heart starts to give out and Natalie can tell she doesn't have much time, she seeks help from her ex-fiancé, Dr. Will Halstead. He's running a clinical trial, and maybe this could help Carol.

“If Mom understood the risk, is there any way you could still get her into the trial?” Natalie asks (pleads). Natalie ends up stealing the trial meds, which is a really, really big deal. Will finds out that Kender Pharma never got the extra supply that was meant to be sent back, and told Natalie that overseeing the medication was his responsibility. He wants to know what happened to them.

Plus, due to an undiagnosed case of hepatitis C, Carol experiences serious complications (which is also really important for medical researchers to know). The whole thing is very, very messy. We know that Torrey DeVitto, the actress who plays Natalie, is leaving after this season, so it looks like she's being set up for a harsh exit. Natalie could get in legal trouble, her career might be over, or something terrible could happen to her mom. Or D) all of the above.

The ultimate takeaway? Don't steal drugs, especially not from hospitals. While this particular plot line has been very stressful, fans who've taken a step back may be wondering who the actress who plays Natalie's mom is. She seems SO familiar, right? It's because she's actually been in a lot of stuff before Chicago Med.

