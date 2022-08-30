Jesse Lee Soffer Shocks 'Chicago P.D.' Fans By Announcing His Departure
Star-status actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced his decision to leave Chicago P.D. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The abrupt move came as a shock to many fans, who now have every reason to worry about what the future might hold for Jesse's on-screen character, detective Jay Halstead, and his partner, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). What happened? Why is Jesse leaving Chicago P.D.?
Jesse Lee Soffer announced his decision to leave 'Chicago P.D.'
Jesse shared a few details about the unexpected decision with Deadline.
"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” Jesse wrote.
"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," he added. "I will always be proud of my time as detective Jay Halstead."
Season 10 of Chicago P.D. is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 21, 2022. It's hard to predict which episode will be Jesse's last, as the filming of Chicago P.D. takes place concurrently with the broadcast. But it is widely believed that Jesse will depart from the show ahead of the Season 10 finale.
"First [Law & Order: Special Victims Unit] loses Kelli Giddish, now One Chicago loses Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer. Let’s hope that the rule of three doesn’t apply to [Wolf Entertainment] to make the FBIs lose somebody next," tweeted @lah9891.
Bro, I already gotta live without Jesse Spencer in Chicago Fire ... now I gotta live without Jesse Lee Soffer in Chicago P.D. Unacceptable; I quit," tweeted @forsevenmick.
Jesse Lee Soffer's on-screen character, Jay Halstead, had quite the rollercoaster ride in the Season 9 finale.
The Season 9 finale of Chicago P.D. casts light on the team's latest attempts to bust Javier Escano (José Zúñiga), a drug cartel leader. Their undercover informant, Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), dies in the episode, while Halstead and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) have to power their way through a few fishy situations.
Meanwhile, Upton has a potentially life-threatening accident in the penultimate episode of Season 9. It's uncertain if she will be able to recover in a timely manner and resume her duties in Season 10 without any further complications. Season 10 is bound to shed light on the latest developments between Halstead and Upton, while also exploring the newest professional and personal challenges Voight, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), and the rest of the team have to face.
Benjamin Levy Aguilar has recently been upped to a series regular role.
Benjamin Levy Aguilar made his debut as Dante Torres in 2022 on Chicago P.D. The actor also portrayed a different character named Franco Chavaro in Season 7, Episode 1 of Chicago P.D. He earned his stripes with appearances in Glee and Filthy Rich. He will make his debut as a series regular in Season 10.
Season 10 of Chicago P.D. premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.