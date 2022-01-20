Sofia Vergara Is Going to Play the Cocaine Godmother? Sign Us Up!By Jennifer Tisdale
Jan. 20 2022, Published 3:08 a.m. ET
What does a person have to do to earn the nickname Cocaine Godmother? The answer is simple: Bring in $80 million per month in drug money and help build the drug trade from Colombia to Miami, New York, and California. Griselda Blanco was also a killer, with an estimated 250 murders committed at her behest. She has been the subject of documentaries, podcasts, books, and movies. Now she'll be played by Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) in a fictionalized series about her life, aptly named Griselda. But who was Griselda Blanco really?
Who was Griselda Blanco?
Griselda Blanco was born in Cartagena, Colombia in 1943 into an environment where survival was innate. According to Maxim, by the time she was 11 years old, Griselda had kidnapped and murdered a boy who was part of a wealthy family. As was the norm for young girls in Colombia, she was also engaging in sex work. By the time the early '70s rolled around, Griselda and her second husband, Alberto Bravo, moved to Queens, NY.
Using her connections to Colombia, Griselda started importing incredible amounts of cocaine. We hate to say it, but she was a bit of a trailblazer in the drug trade. Per a 1989 article in the Sun-Sentinel, "She also was the first to pool the shipments and consolidate the loads. This was how the Colombian cartel evolved." By the time Griselda and her husband were indicted in 1975, they had already fled back to Colombia.
Another insane nickname that was bestowed upon Griselda was The Black Widow, because she allegedly killed all three of her husbands. She was also behind the murder of several of her associates and evidently engineered the motorcycle drive-by. It was rumored that at her height, Griselda was worth $2 billion. The Sun reported she owned "pearls that once belonged to former Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón, a tea set of Queen Elizabeth’s, and a MAC-10 machine gun inlaid with gold and emeralds."
Griselda finally ended up in prison in 1985 but continued to operate her drug operation while incarcerated. She was released in 2004 but was gunned down while leaving a butcher shop in Medellin, Colombia. We're sure it's not a coincidence that the assassin was on a motorcycle. Now her story will be viewed in a new light with Sofia Vergara playing the Cocaine Godmother in Netflix's Griselda.
Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco is wild.
Sofia Vergara stated via Netflix that, "Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about." This is a passion project for Sofia, who has wanted to tell Griselda's story for quite some time.
Who else is in the 'Griselda' cast?
We don't know much beyond some casting at this point, but we're already very intrigued. Per TV Line, Sofia will be joined by "Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico), Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans), Alberto Ammann (Narcos), Christian Tappan (Snowfall), Diego Trujillo (Los Reyes), Paulina Dávila (Luis Miguel: The Series), Gabriel Sloyer (Power), José Zúñiga (Madam Secretary), Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Martin Rodriguez.
As of now we have no idea how many motorcycles will be in the series.