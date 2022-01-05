'Chicago P.D.' Actor Jesse Lee Soffer Has an Interesting Dating History, but Is He Married?By Anna Garrison
Everyone knows actor Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med, but aside from his fictional exploits, what's going on with his love life? The actor has been linked romantically to several of his co-stars in the past, and many fans are wondering if he's married.
So, is Jesse Lee Soffer married? And if not, who is he dating now? Here's everything we know about Jesse's romantic history, explained.
Is Jesse Lee Soffer married?
Jesse's last known relationship — with Chicago Med co-star Torrey DeVitto — ended in 2019. The pair made headlines in 2018 when they took a romantic trip to Scotland to announce their relationship. However, eight months later, the couple called it quits for unknown reasons, and Torrey removed all the photos of their trip from Instagram. In 2020, Torrey posted a photo with a new mystery beau, and Jesse has seemingly been single.
Recently, there have been rumors about Jesse dating his character's on-screen love interest, played by actress Tracy Spiridakos, but those rumors have apparently never come to fruition. Fans hope that if this on-screen relationship continues offscreen, they'll let us know!
For fans who have been curious, it sounds like Jesse is single and not married. As of Season 9, Jesse's character Jay Halstead is engaged, but Jesse might not be headed down the aisle anytime soon.
Jesse Lee Soffer's dating history includes more than one co-star.
Jesse's relationship with Torrey DeVitto isn't the only one he forged with a One Chicago costar. From May 2014 to November 2016, Jesse dated his Chicago P.D. co-star Sophia Bush. The pair reportedly met on set and formed an instant connection. Despite their relationship ending in 2016, the pair remained professional. Sophia decided to leave the show after Season 4 the next year.
Ex-flame Jesse had nothing but kind words for Sophia upon her exit. "You know, it's always sad when a cast member leaves a show. We're a huge family, and she's a huge part of making the show what it was. We all created something together, and so that's always difficult. But the show must go on. That's how it works," he told TV Line at the time.
Aside from these two high-profile relationships, Jesse has kept his personal life relatively private. His social media is mostly photos of himself with co-stars on the set of Chicago P.D. or photos of friends and family. Fans hope that when Jesse enters a relationship again, he'll let us all know. In the meantime, we'll just have to focus on Jay Halstead's relationship and impending wedding to Hailey Upton!
Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.