'Chicago P.D.' Actor Jesse Lee Soffer Has an Interesting Dating History, but Is He Married?

Recently, there have been rumors about Jesse dating his character's on-screen love interest, played by actress Tracy Spiridakos, but those rumors have apparently never come to fruition. Fans hope that if this on-screen relationship continues offscreen, they'll let us know!

For fans who have been curious, it sounds like Jesse is single and not married. As of Season 9, Jesse's character Jay Halstead is engaged, but Jesse might not be headed down the aisle anytime soon.