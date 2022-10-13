Wait, Who Was Anna in 'Chicago Fire'? Season 11 Recently Mentioned Her (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 and Season 11 of Chicago Fire.
Season 11 of Chicago Fire is in full swing, and some of our favorite characters have already been through the wringer. Although most fans are still trying to process the unexpected tragic death of Paramedic Chief Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), others are reeling over the reference to a character from the past.
In the fourth episode, titled "The Center of the Universe," Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) shows up at Violet's (Hanako Greensmith) doorstep and tells her he understands what she's going through. At this point, he mentions his old girlfriend, Anna Turner. So, who is she? Keep reading to find out. Plus, stick around to find out what happened to Anna.
Who was Anna on 'Chicago Fire'?
For those unaware, Anna first appeared in the drama series during Season 5. The pediatric nurse had leukemia, but luckily she seemed to recover once Severide saved her life by donating bone marrow.
Eventually, the two developed romantic feelings for each other and began dating; things became so serious between them that Anna even moved to Chicago to be close to Severide. However, their relationship soon took a turn for the worse, which led Anna to break things off with Severide. On that note, what happened to her?
What happened to Anna on 'Chicago Fire'?
Although Anna claimed she broke up with Severide because she feared he would end up a drunk, that's far from the truth; as it turns out, she had a complication with her cancer, which prompted her to calls things off with the firefighter. Ultimately, the pair found their way back to each other after Anna's father asked Severide not to give up on his daughter.
In the episode titled "Carry Their Legacy," Severide raced Anna to the hospital for chemotherapy; however, Anna sadly died in the following episode. In the end, it's revealed she signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order, which left Severide to mourn her death.
In the fourth episode of Season 11, Severide tells Violet that after losing Anna, he felt "like a boat cut loose from the dock. Just lost, nothing to hold on to." He added that he "saw Anna wherever [he] went, too, for the longest time," but noted that his crew at 51 always checked in on him, and he "knew if [he] started to drift, they'd hold on tight."
New episodes of Chicago Fire air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.