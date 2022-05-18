Is Hanako Greensmith's Violet Leaving 'Chicago Fire' Down Yet Another Paramedic?

Chicago Fire Season 10 sent Violet's partner Sylvie Brett to Oregon, forcing Violet to work with a new paramedic named Emma (played by recurring guest star Caitlin Carver). However, Violet quickly found out that Emma is very suspect and after her job! Some audience members fear that this Lifetime movie-style story is the show's way of writing out Violet for good.

However, is that actually possible? Read on to find out what we know.