Are Things Cooling Down Between Violet and Hawkins on 'Chicago Fire'?

First it was Romeo and Juliet, then it was Bella and Edward, and now we have Violet and Hawkins on Chicago Fire. Is there anything better than watching two people dance around an attraction to each other before finally giving in? Sure, the power dynamic of this relationship is a bit unbalanced seeing as how Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) is Violet Mikami's (Hanako Greensmith) boss, but we are all in for it.

Sadly, it's never easy at Firehouse 51 because in the promo for Season 10, Episode 17, "Keep You Safe," it looks like a complaint has been lodged against Violet and Hawkins. What did they do? And could this mean their hot and heavy relationship is already cooling down? Here's what we know.