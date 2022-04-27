The Chicago Fire universe made a Marvel connection when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Brett Dalton joined the Season 10 cast as new firefighter Jason Pelham. Dalton, who earned plenty of fans as Grant Ward/Hive on the Marvel series, likewise made similar waves when he joined the NBC drama.

Pelham was introduced as Firehouse 51's new lieutenant after Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) moved away to Portland, making fans think that Dalton was going to be a series regular on Chicago Fire. However, his character status has changed a few times since Pelham was first introduced.

So, is Brett Dalton leaving Chicago Fire for good, or will fans see Jason Pelham again before Season 10 ends?