'Chicago P.D.' Season 9 Will End With a Huge Shipper Moment — And Other Finale Predictions

Time is running out on Chicago P.D. Season 9, with the season soon approaching its conclusion. However, the NBC drama has a lot of story left to work through for Hank Voight and the members of his Intelligence Unit, who never seem to have a slow day at the office.

Season 9 has already included several characters being investigated by the FBI, a custody battle and subsequent kidnapping, and Kevin Atwater's love life once again being a disappointment.

But even with all that, it's unlikely that the show lets any of its characters off the hook until the very last episode. Like the other One Chicago series, the procedural mixes personal and professional storylines each week, so if it's not one thing it's another.