Is Sharon Leaving 'Chicago Med'? Breathtaking Mid-Season Cliffhanger Leaves Questions "When I tell you I was screaming!!" By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 27 2024, 4:33 p.m. ET

In the medical drama Chicago Med, the medical professionals at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center work together to solve medical mysteries and heal maladies. But in proper medical drama spirit, they're occasionally the victims of their own high-profile lives and the risks that come with them.

This appears to be the case for one of Chicago Med fan favorites, Sharon Goodwin, in a breathtaking one-two punch of a mid-season finale and promotional trailer that has fans glued to the edge of their seat and clamoring for more information. Unfortunately, the finale and follow-up promotional trailer for when the series picks up in January left people with more questions than answers. And the series has a decent wait before resuming.

Is Sharon leaving Chicago Med?

The Season 10 mid-season finale created a number of big questions, and the promotional trailer failed to answer them. A long story arc came to a crescendo, and one of the series regulars was grievously wounded.

If you have put together two and two already, you can probably guess that it's Sharon Goodwin who lies critically wounded as the mid-season finale comes to a close and the trailer promises a dramatic return. Episode 8 shows that Sharon's stalker has returned and has gotten her hands on Sharon in a terrifyingly real and potentially fatal way.

Sharon, played by S. Epatha Merkerson, has fans shaken after they see her bloodied and injured at the hands of her stalker, Cassidy. But not all hope is lost. As the horrifying scene unfolds and Sharon battles Cassidy for her life, Dr. Archer witnesses the two struggling over a weapon. So he could potentially save Sharon's life. If all goes well and he doesn't find himself the recipient of an equally grievous wound, that is.

It's unclear whether Sharon will survive to return when the season returns in January, but fans are hoping for the best.

Fans are having a bit of a crash-out moment over the suspense.

Yet "hoping for the best" sometimes looks like "having a bit of a panic" online. And that's exactly the intersection where fans of Sharon seem to be living as they await the resumption of the story in 2025.

On TikTok, multiple screenshares of the dramatic scene are accompanied by comments from fans who are more than a little worried. Under one video, one fan wrote, "when I tell you I was screaming!!" Another simply left a trail of crying emojis and no words.

One fan hopefully opined, "they're gonna do an insane a** pull to get her to live." While another scolded Cassidy, who can be seen apologizing after Sharon lies unresponsive in one scene. They wrote, "You stab me and say sorry you can keep that sorry ma’am."