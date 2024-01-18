Home > Television > Chicago Med 'Chicago Med' Adds Luke Mitchell to the Season 9 Cast as Dr. Mitch Ripley Meet the new doctor on call on NBC's 'Chicago Med'! Luke Mitchell joins the cast of Season 9 as Dr. Mitch Ripley, who debuted in the season premiere. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 18 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Season 9 of Chicago Med is officially underway. This medically-focused branch of the Chicago procedural drama franchise follows the emergency response department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. All sorts of new doctors and staff fly through the doors of the hospital as they work to help save lives. Since the series first premiered in 2015, cast members have come and gone as featured players who add a new twist to the Gaffney doctors' storylines at every given turn.

Season 9, which premiered on Jan. 17, 2024, is no different. The premiere episode introduces actor Luke Mitchell as a new recurring cast member. He's no stranger to NBC dramas, having previously served as a series regular in NBC's five-season crime drama Blindspot as a major antagonist. Now, he's working to save lives as Dr. Mitch Ripley on Chicago Med. Here's what we know about the character so far and what we can expect of him throughout Season 9.

Source: NBC

Dr. Mitch Ripley joins the ranks of 'Chicago Med.'

Dr. Mitch Ripley joins the Gaffney hospital rounds on the Season 9 premiere, entitled "Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea." He's introduced as a new emergency room doctor with a bit of a history with major character Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). In the episode, Ripley is already butting heads with the chief of psychiatry, and Charles is quick to recall his sordid history with Gaffney's newest doctor.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Diane Frolov teases what went down between the two doctors in the past. "We have a really good backstory with him [and] Charles," she told the outlet. "Charles knew him as an adolescent and some things went bad in that relationship and he definitely is carrying some resentment [while] Charles is carrying some guilt."

Shockingly enough, that doesn't come across with the rest of the staff. Ripley seems to get along well with the other Gaffney workers and doesn't let his relationship with Charles hinder his work. In fact, co-showrunner Andrew Schneider even teases to TVLine some potential romantic sparks between Ripley and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). As he appears more throughout the season, things will truly start to unfold for the new doctor.

As of this writing, Ripley is set to be a recurring character in Season 9. However, he does have the potential to become a regular cast member in the future. As far as his actor is concerned, though, Luke is excited to be a part of the Chicago Med family. His Instagram posts throughout January 2024 have been almost primarily focused on his new role as he gears up his followers to get to know his mysterious new character.