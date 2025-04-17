'Chicago Med' Honored Michael Waxman in Season 10, but Who Was He? "If you enjoy 'Chicago Med' it’s because from day one, Michael Waxman pushed to make the show the best it could be." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 17 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@colindonnell;@michaelwaxman

Honoring a late cast or crew member on a show doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it always sparks interest, especially when the person isn’t widely known to viewers. That was the case in 2024 when Chicago Fire paid tribute to Dale Hay and Vivienne Marie.

Article continues below advertisement

And more recently, Chicago Med did the same in Season 10, Episode 18, which aired on April 16, 2025, with a dedication to Michael Waxman. But who exactly is Michael, and what was his contribution to the fan-favorite medical drama? As it turns out, his role was pretty major.

Who is Michael Waxman? He was honored on 'Chicago Med' Season 10.

Michael Waxman worked behind the scenes on Chicago Med as an executive producer and co-executive producer for a total of 83 episodes between 2015 and 2019, according to his IMDb bio. He was part of the Chicago Med family from the show’s inception through Season 4, and possibly into Season 5. While viewers might not recognize his name, since he wasn’t a cast member, his impact behind the camera was significant.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael contributed greatly to the success of the series, which is why he was honored in Season 10, Episode 18 with a dedication card that read, "In memory of Michael Waxman." Michael passed away in early April 2025, with his death confirmed by former Chicago Med star Colin Donnell, who played Dr. Connor Rhodes, via Instagram on April 8.

Article continues below advertisement

In his heartfelt post, Colin wrote: "If you enjoy Chicago Med, it’s because from day one, Michael Waxman pushed to make the show the best it could be and worked tirelessly to keep improving episode after episode, season after season. He loved his job. And as much as he loved making movies and television, it was a distant second to being on his ranch in Texas, surrounded by his family."

Colin also acknowledged, "Getting to spend four seasons alongside him and learning everything I could was a privilege I could have only hoped to repeat. Rest in Peace, Boss." Others used Colin’s tribute post as a space to honor Michael as well. S. Epatha Merkerson commented, "We were so privileged to have him in our lives. Rest in peace." Actor Yuriy Sardarov added, "Michael was truly the man. RIP to a real one."

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Waxman also co-produced 'Ali,' starring Will Smith.

Undertaking a co-producing role on Chicago Med is undoubtedly a notable accomplishment, but Michael's contributions to the entertainment industry extended far beyond network television. He served as co-producer of the 2001 biographical sports drama Ali, starring Will Smith, Jon Voight, and Jamie Foxx.

Article continues below advertisement

His impressive resume also included work as an associate producer on A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994), co-producer of Collateral (2004), associate producer of Transporter 2 (2005), and co-producer of Miami Vice (2006).