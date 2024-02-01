Home > Television > Chicago Fire Who Was Vivienne Marie From the 'Chicago Fire' in Memoriam? Fans saw a tribute to Vivienne Marie at the end of 'Chicago Fire' Season 12, Episode 3. Who was this valued member of the team? Details here. By Melissa Willets Feb. 1 2024, Published 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Larry Lundy

To their credit, Chicago Fire fans don't miss a single detail about their beloved show. That's why many are talking about an in memoriam that was shared at the end of Season 12, Episode 3 of the NBC drama.

Following the episode, called "Trapped," and before the credits began rolling, a title card flashed across our screens, reading, "In memory of Vivienne Marie." So, who was this member of the team? Read on for details.

Was Vivienne Marie on 'Chicago Fire'?

Vivienne Marie wasn't a cast member of Chicago Fire. Instead, she worked behind the scenes as a standby painter, per NBC. The sad reason that the show paid tribute to her memory is that she passed away a few weeks before the episode aired.

Not much else is known about Vivienne, although it's clear that the cast and crew of the show will miss her following her death. Of course, as cast member David Eigenberg, who plays Lt. Christopher Herrmann, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, themes of death are explored in each episode on screen. He said, "This is a show about life and death, which we've witnessed a lot of here in Chicago. Those are the real stakes first responders are faced with every day."

There's more than one 'Chicago Fire' cast member who has died in real life.

Off-screen loss is of course very different than what happens in a script. Unfortunately, Vivienne isn't the first family member from the show to pass away — because the Chicago Fire cast and crew are reportedly very close, much like a family.

According to One Chicago Center, a woman named Molly Glynn who played an ER doctor in multiple episodes died in a freak accident. Her husband shared, "Molly got hit by a falling tree while we were biking.”

Likewise, DuShon Monique Brown, who played assistant Connie in close to 60 episodes of the show, died unexpectedly due to a blood infection and had to be written off the show.

Finished my #ChicagoFire episodes. Miranda Rae Mayo, Taylor Kinney, Kim Delaney. Great actors all pic.twitter.com/m52wvuctdO — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) March 1, 2018

And then of course there was Treat Williams, who played Benny Severide, Kelly's dad. He died in 2023 after a motorcycle accident. Actor Taylor Kinney said after the loss, “My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family." He continued, “He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

About working on Chicago Fire and Blue Bloods, Treat crypticly said before his death, “I grew up in a working class town with working class friends and I find that there’s a reason there’s police dramas and medical dramas: bad things happen all the time, so you’ve got drama.”