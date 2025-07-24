Steve Buscemi and His Wife Were Married for 32 Years Until Her Death in 2019 Steve Buscemi was married for more than 30 years. By Joseph Allen Published July 24 2025, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the course of his long career in Hollywood, Steve Buscemi has become a reliable indicator of a project's quality. If you see Steve on screen, odds are, the movie you're watching is going to be a good one. Because he's never been an A-list movie star, though, Steve's personal life has always been relatively under the radar.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're wondering whether Steve was ever married, we've got you covered. Here's what we know about the Big Lebowski star's personal life.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Steve Buscemi married?

Steve was married to his wife, Jo Andres, for more than 30 years prior to her death in 2019, when she was just 64 years old. Jo was a director, most notably of the 1996 film Black Kites, which was featured at the Sundance and Toronto film festivals. She also directed music and art videos, and she was more of a multi-media artist than someone who neatly fit into the boxes of Hollywood production.

“She paints, she makes films, she has done performance,” Steve explained during a 2009 interview with The Independent in which he also said that his favorite work of art was probably something by her. At the time of her death, no information was disclosed about the cause, but we have since learned that she died of encapsulating peritoneal sclerosis, a rare stomach disease. Steve has been single ever since, and it seems like she was the person he was planning to spend the rest of his life with.

Article continues below advertisement

“The pain was the hardest thing,” he said during an interview with GQ. “People who are going through that, it's painful. It's painful to die from cancer. There's just no way around it.” The two first met in 1983, and it started as a relationship where Steve admired her from afar. He was working as a firefighter in New York City at the time and had not yet started acting.

steve buscemi always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/pZyl7Biz70 — alexandrea (@cillianmfilm) March 15, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

"Jo really trusted her intuition and would just kind of put images out there and didn't feel the need to have to explain it or have to make sense,” he explained of her art. “She just had to feel a certain way, like she was trying to evoke a feeling, or a mood.” “She led the way. She was surrounded by friends and family. She really faced it," he said of her death. "I really don't think she was afraid of dying. I think it was just a whole series of ‘Oh, I don't get to do this anymore.’”

Does Steve Buscemi have any kids?

Steve and Jo had one child, Lucian, who was born in 1990. Lucian followed in his father's footsteps and has worked as an actor and director on various projects, although his last IMDb credit is from 2011. He was also in a band known as Fiasco that was met with some moderate success, although they broke up in 2012. He has been largely out of the public eye in the years since.