'Boardwalk Empire' and 'The Sopranos' Are Connected Through Several Important Details

While The Sopranos takes place in the present day and Boardwalk Empire takes place in the 1920s, both take a look at the mob lives adjacent to New York City. And by both series’ finales, fans were finding similarities, such as each of the protagonists taking stops through their murky pasts on the way to their ultimate fates.

While The Sopranos is a much more intimate look at one man’s life and Boardwalk is a much broader picture of gangster life, there’s definitely some crossover in plot. However, they aren’t necessarily in the same world.