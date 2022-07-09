'Goodfellas' and 'The Sopranos' Star Tony Sirico Has Died at Age 79

Similarly, Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco also posted a statement reacting to Tony Sirico's death on Twitter alongside a few sweet photos of them. She wrote, "I adore Tony Sirico. A stand up guy who always had my back and who loved my children and my parents."

Lorraine also shared, "My God, did we have fun doing the Bensonhurt Spelling Bee (I'm still laughing). I hope he's in heaven cracking everybody up now. Love you, my Pal... rest in peace."