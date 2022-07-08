Get to Know the Real-Life Characters Who Inspired 'Goodfellas'

Ray Liotta's character is based on the real-life wannabe gangster–turned–crime family associate Henry Hill. According to Screen Rant, Henry was an associate of the Lucchese crime family. The film showcased Henry's frequent brushes with the law and his career of planning heists. Unfortunately, Henry's life of crime took a turn after he was forced to become an informant.

In The Real Goodfella Henry Hill documentary, Henry shared that his life was much more grim than depicted in the film. Not only was the late mobster's life in danger due to a multi-million dollar hit being put out against him by his former associates, he was also involved with various drug-related crimes that affected his federal witness protection standing. Unfortunately, Henry later passed away in 2012. He leaves behind a daughter and a son — not two daughters as the film depicted — per the outlet.