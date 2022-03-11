'My Cousin Vinny' Turns 30 — Check Out Where the Cast Is Today!

You can take the man out of Brooklyn, but you can't take Brooklyn out of the man.

On March 13, the cult classic comedy My Cousin Vinny will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. The movie follows a Brooklyn-based lawyer named Vinny — who passed the bar exam on his 13th attempt — and his outspoken girlfriend Mona Lisa who travel down from the Big City to Alabama to help defend Vinny's cousin and plead his innocence for a murder he didn't commit.