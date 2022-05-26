‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Has Died at the Age of 67 — Here’s What We Know
Hollywood icon Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to multiple reports. TMZ shares that the Goodfellas star was in the Dominican Republic in order to film a new project at the time of his death.
Whenever a beloved public figure dies, fans naturally wonder about the cause of their death. Over the course of his several decades in the industry, Ray gained many fans who not only enjoyed his work in film and television, but also rooted for him on a personal level. His loss will be deeply felt by many for years to come.
What was Ray Liotta’s cause of death?
As often happens with the announcements of high-profile deaths, there are not many details available at this time regarding Ray’s cause of death. TMZ reports that a source close to Ray claims he died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, a thriller directed by John Barr.
A quick glance through Ray’s personal Instagram account reveals no public announcements of health issues either new or ongoing. The star shared news of another project — a film called Cocaine Bear — three weeks ago.
Ray Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen Liotta, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.
In February of 1997, Ray married actress and producer Michelle Grace. The two of them share a daughter, Karsen Liotta, who was born in December of 1998. Ray and Michelle divorced in 2004. Karsen, now 23 years old, has followed in her parents’ footsteps and entered the film industry as an actress herself. She appeared in Hubie Halloween and had a recurring role in Shades of Blue.
Ray’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, shared news of the couple’s engagement by posting an announcement picture on Instagram on Christmas Day in 2020. Both Jacy’s and Ray’s public-facing social media accounts are filled with images of the two of them happily spending time together. TMZ reports that Jacy was with Ray in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death.
As we await further details regarding Ray’s death, our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and fans around the world.