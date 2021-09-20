How Did ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Star Ray Liotta Meet His Fiancée?

And fans of The Many Saints of Newark star Ray Liotta who have probed into his dating history have discovered that he is recently engaged.

Folks are always very concerned with the romantic lives of celebrities. In some instances, it seems like folks are actually more emotionally invested in the relationships of public figures than their own. Maybe it's because they want to see that folks they respect and admire go through the same trials and tribulations with love as they do.

Who is Ray Liotta dating?

Ray announced in late 2020 that he and his girlfriend Jacy Nittolo had gotten engaged! They shared the news on Instagram in an adorable post. Ray wrote, "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Jacy shared the same photo on her own Instagram account but added a very cute outtake where the two of them are laughing and are clearly having a grand old time. The couple were first seen dating around a year prior to their engagement in December of 2019. A few weeks later, in January of 2020, they were snapped sharing their "first public kiss."

It appears that the pandemic only brought them closer together (kind of had no choice during those scarier months, did they?). But how did they meet in the first place?

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Scorsese and his mother, Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta & Robert De Niro on set of Goodfellas (1990) pic.twitter.com/WTZFgXBF4j — vintage.stuff (@vintagestuff4) September 17, 2021

It could come down to a Hollywood connection. Jacy's former husband is Joey Nittolo, a producer known for his work on A Man Apart, Man vs. Vegas, The Badge, Poolhall Junkies, and others. It could be that Ray and Jacy knew of one another because they were both "in the business" so to speak. Jacy and Joey finalized their divorce in June of 2017, according to L.A. County Records.

Article continues below advertisement

Ray was also married previously. In 1997, he tied the knot with actress/producer Michelle Grace (The Rat Pack, Narc). The two were wed by an Elvis impersonator but ultimately called it quits in 2004. The Goodfellas actor has been romantically linked to other actresses as well. It's been reported that he dated Susan Keith in 1980 and Heidi Von Beltz the following year.

Ray Liotta talks about what went wrong during his very first audition for a musical pic.twitter.com/deWLuo14VB — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) September 17, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

At the height of his fame after Goodfellas, Ray dated Blame It on Rio actress Michelle Johnson, followed by Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight actress Sherrie Rose. After his divorce from Grace, he was linked to Donna Puzio from 2003-2004, and then Sleepy Hollow and Ash vs. Evil Dead actress Jill Marie Jones in 2006.