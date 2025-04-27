Catherine Zeta-Jones Gladly Signed a Prenup When Tying the Knot With Michael Douglas "Why should Michael be in a position where half of his fortune, which he’s worked bloody hard for, should land in someone else’s lap?" By Ivy Griffith Published April 27 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

A quarter-century marriage in Hollywood is definitely the exception and not the rule. Mask of Zorro actor Catherine Zeta-Jones and Basic Instinct actor Michael Douglas have managed to fall apart and come back together, lasting through the years despite the odds.

Yet despite their seemingly picture-perfect romance, Catherine insisted on signing a prenup when they tied the knot. The prenup, she determined, would protect both of them should the worst happen in their marriage. Here's what we know about that prenup and the way they've managed to stay in love for an impressive 25 years.

Here's what we know about that prenup signed by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Catherine tied the knot with Michael in 2000. While speaking with Vanity Fair on signing a prenup, she said at the time, "I think prenups are brilliant" (archived excerpts via The New York Post).

She added, "If I were marrying someone of lesser fortune who was 25 years younger, I’d be doing exactly the same thing," adding, "Why should Michael be in a position where half of his fortune, which he’s worked bloody hard for, should land in someone else’s lap?" Catherine told the outlet, "It wasn’t a nasty experience for me. It was like ‘Thank God that’s done . . . let’s get on with it.’ It was signed and put in the bottom of a drawer, hopefully never to be seen again.”

According to the interview, if they do divorce, she is entitled to $2.8 million per year for every year that they stayed married. But, she added, “I’m very lucky. I have my own money. I’m self-sufficient, and I think it’s good for our relationship. I’ve never had a cent from any guy, and I’m very proud of that."

Catherine and Michael have been happily married for a quarter century.

Whether it was the looming threat of having to shell out millions in the event of a divorce or true everlasting love, somehow she and Michael Douglas have made their relationship last and last. They first met in 1998. Michael reportedly fell in love with Catherine after watching her in Mask of Zorro, and asked his publicist to arrange a meeting, People reports.

While the outlet says that their first meeting wasn't exactly perfect, they did fall in love and tied the knot in 2000. The duo has two children together, born in 2000 and 2002. Although they've managed to keep it together for the long haul, they did split for a time in the 2010s. At the time, Michael was battling cancer, and Catherine was struggling with her diagnosis of Bipolar II. But the split didn't last for long.

While on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2015, Michael shared, "It can't be a one-way street. But I'm crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we're all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most. We're back stronger than ever."