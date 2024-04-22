Home > Entertainment Michael Douglas Has Been Outspoken About His Political Views for Years Michael Douglas still thinks Joe Biden is the best man for the presidency despite his age. By Joseph Allen Apr. 22 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Michael Douglas was never one to hide the ball when it came to his personal views, and he has also been very open about his politics. The Wall Street actor has been working in Hollywood for decades, and he has been involved in politics for almost the same amount of time. Unlike some actors and people in the public eye, Michael doesn't shy away from sharing his opinion.

Following a recent interview in which Michael was asked about President Joe Biden's age, though, some are now wondering what his political views have been. Michael has been pretty consistent about his politics throughout his career. Here's what we know about where his politics stand.

What are Michael Douglas's politics?

Michael has been a Democrat for years and has donated to Barack Obama, Al Franken, and Christopher Dodd during his career. He's also an advocate for gun control and has been since John Lennon's murder in 1980. The actor has spoken out in favor of nuclear disarmament and has waded into questions about foreign policy throughout his career.

Michael has also been a strong supporter of Israel and called the boycott movement an "ugly cancer." He was one of more than 700 Hollywood actors to sign a letter condemning the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and demanded the immediate return of all Israeli hostages. On that issue, at least, his views seem to closely reflect those of President Biden's. Michael, who is 79, is only two years younger than the president.

What did Michael Douglas say about Joe Biden?

Michael's political views are coming to the fore in large part thanks to an interview he gave with CNN in which he spoke about whether President Biden is too old to perform the role of president.

Michael said that the president is still "sharp as a tack." “We all have an issue with memories as we get older, we forget names," he acknowledged. “He’s overcome a stutter in his life and sometimes he might.”

“But let’s just say that his entire cabinet, including his vice president, everybody in his cabinet would be more than happy to work with him again in the next term,” Michael added. “I cannot say that about the other candidate running because nobody in his cabinet from 2016 wants to be involved with him.”

What is Michael Douglas's religion?

Michael was born to a Jewish father and an Anglican mother and wasn't raised with any particular religious affiliation. Today, he identifies as a Reform Jew, which means that he believes that the ethics of Judaism are what matters most. He acknowledges that religion can evolve and change as time goes by.