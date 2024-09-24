Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships These Celebrity Couples Were Born on the Exact Same Day "We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 24 2024, 7:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Celebrity Couples (Past and Present) You Didn't Know Shared a Birthday

Source: MEGA

It's not completely out of the normal to meet someone who shares your birthday, but what are the chances you also fall in love with that person? For these celebrity couples, that's exactly what happened. From Michael Douglas and his wife of more than two decades Catherine Zeta-Jones to Nick and Vanessa Lachey, here are some famous celebs who married their birthday twin.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Source: MEGA

Despite their 25-year age gap, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones share the same birthday! They were both born on September 25 — and have been married since 2000. “That was one of those things that I thought, when I first met her and found out we had the same day, it was just a match made in heaven,” Michael told Access Hollywood of their shared birthday. "But 25 years later, she says, ‘You know, maybe I can have my birthday.'"

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Source: Instagram Nick and Vaness Lachey with their three kids, Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix.

Along with hosting Love Is Blind together, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are also birthday twins. "We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us," Nick previously shared with People. Nick and Vanessa were born on Nov. 9, with Nick being seven years older.

Article continues below advertisement

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Source: MEGA

Before splitting in 2022 after 11 years together, Shakira and her ex Gerard Pique were an Aquarius couple, both celebrating birthdays on Feb. 2. The couple share sons Milan and Sasha.

Article continues below advertisement

Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar

Source: Instagram

If you are a fan of Bollywood, then you have heard of actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and her actor-director husband Sachin. The couple has been married since 1985, after meeting on the set of her debut film Navri Mile Navryala. Both Sachin and Supriya are Leos and were born on August 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Source: Instagram

Fashion designer Georgina Chapman shares her April 14 birthday with Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody. The couple started dating in 2021, four years following Georgina's divorce from disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Happy birthday my darling twin…so happy to share this day with my best friend," Georgina captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Smokey Robinson and Frances Gladney

Source: MEGA

Iconic R&B singer Smokey Robinson was born on Feb. 19, 1940. His second wife, Frances, also shares that birthday, just 12 years later. "My beautiful wife Frances and I share the same birthday, and today is that day #happybirthday to us my love," Smokey tweeted in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Source: MEGA