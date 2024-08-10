Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Josh Hartnett's Relationship Secrets: From Quiet Wedding to Unpublicized Children "[We] both had significant others, and both realized that wasn’t going to work because we really liked each other," Josh said. By Alex West Published Aug. 10 2024, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It would be silly if we didn't say that we're curious about actor and heartthrob Josh Hartnett's relationship status. He's known for his roles in productions like Oppenheimer, Black Hawk Down, Die Hart, and more. We're a bit down bad, but we're not confident in how our chances are looking.

After all, Josh was a hot ticket on the Hollywood dating scene, so it would be a no-brainer for him to be off the market. He previously linked up with stars like Amanda Seyfried, Katharina Damm, Penelope Cruz, and more. So, what's that mean for him today? Let's take a look.

Is Josh Hartnett married?

Josh is really good for keeping his personal life private and away from the dramatic paparazzi chase. As a result, he and his wife managed to get married in secret. That's right — wife! Josh is married to Tamsin Egerton. The pair met for the first time in 2011, spurring a decade-long romance. In fact, their connection was so serious that, even before their 2021 ceremony, they were already having kids together.

"We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made. No offense to the director," Josh explained about the beginning of their relationship, according to People. "We were shooting in London and both had significant others, and both realized that wasn’t going to work because we really liked each other." The pair decided to dump their partners, following their draw to each other ... and it looks like it worked out well for them.

“It’s been one incredible week and I can safely say we’re all happily exhausted,” Tamsin penned on Instagram after they were married. “Anyway, this is me getting some special birthday time with my man sans children."

Does Josh Harnett have children?

By the time their wedding day rolled around, Josh and Tamsin already shared three children. Afterward, they added another to the family, but kept those details pretty private, even being secretive of the kids' names. “We'll try and keep them away from it as much as possible because we want them to have normal upbringings," he told People of why he and Egerton don't raise their kids in the spotlight.

Their fourth child arrived in February of 2024, but they didn't make a grand announcement about it at the time. Josh confirmed that he planned to continue keeping their life quiet. “We'll try and keep them away from it as much as possible because we want them to have normal upbringings," he said. However, that doesn't make him any less of a proud father.

In fact, he admitted to loving fatherhood, explaining that it "changes everything." "It’s like where the rubber finally meets the road and everything you’ve done beforehand is preamble," he said.

