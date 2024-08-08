Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Wait, How Much Is Snoop Dogg Making at the Olympics Per Day? Hint: It's So Much Snoop has done more than just chill with the likes of Caeleb Dressel's wife and child, August, whom he nicknamed Auggie Dogg. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 8 2024, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With a net worth of $150 million, Snoop Dogg is not hurting for money in the slightest. And yet, fans are astonished at how much the rapper is making per day that he attends the Paris Olympic Summer Games.

In fact, he is not even there just to hang out, although that is what it looks like as a spectator at home. Indeed, Snoop is everywhere, seemingly, just having a grand old time. And he's making big bank to do so. How much is Snoop Dogg making at the Olympics? Read on for the head-spinning details.

So, exactly how much is Snoop Dogg making at the Olympics?

According to the New York Post, Snoop is a special correspondent for NBC. And each day that the perpetually chill star is on hand in Paris to fraternize with Olympians and their families, he's raking in a cool $500,000. That's right — Snoop Dogg is earning half a million bucks per day!

Let's do the math. The Games runs for 16 days. That's $8 million that Snoop will potentially pocket by the time he flies back to the states, and as the Post notes, the rapper was also in the City of Lights before the Olympics officially kicked off, and may be there after Sunday, Aug. 11 as well.

To be fair, Snoop has done more than just chill with the likes of Jordan Chiles and Caeleb Dressel's wife and child, August, whom he nicknamed Auggie Dogg. He served as a torchbearer at the opening ceremonies and has commentated on badminton. Snoop also appeared in promotional material for NBC.

Everyone's timeline needs a cleanse and it doesn't get cleansier than Snoop Dogg dancing for a horse at the Olympics:pic.twitter.com/OWDIefIDlA — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 6, 2024

Snoop Dogg is making everyone happy at the Olympics.

From keeping Olympian Noah Lyles's mom in stitches in the stands to dancing for horses, Snoop is seriously living it up at the Olympics, and seemingly making everyone happy in the process.

"Whoever decided to get Snoop Dogg for this Olympics needs a medal," an account on X opined, seemingly echoing what we are all thinking. "Snoop Dogg at the Olympics is an absolute vibe," someone else said about the star's presence in Paris.

"I think Snoop Dogg just became my favorite thing again," yet another X user said. Meanwhile, Snoop is busy promoting the heck out of his presence in Paris on his social channels, much to the delight of fans. "Snoop has brought us all together in a celebration of unity and love," commented one of his Instagram followers. "This is the best televised Olympics of all time! Snoop is the cherry on top!"