Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Snoop Dogg Was the 2024 Summer Olympics' Unexpected Torch Bearer: "#FollowTheDogg" "Did somethin' today," Snoop posted on X. By Elissa Noblitt Updated Jul. 30 2024, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: x/@snoopdogg

In a move so unexpected yet still somehow so on-brand, Snoop Dogg made his 2024 Olympics debut as torch bearer at the opening ceremony on July 26. The award-winning rapper took to Saint-Denis in Paris to carry the torch to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium, kicking off the games this year with a smile on his face.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg has been cast as one of NBC's celebrity commentators, frequently appearing on "Primetime in Paris," alongside Leslie Jones, Jimmy Fallon, and more — and though this isn't his first rodeo with the Olympic Games, it's certainly the first time that he's been given the honor of acting as torch bearer.

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Snoop Dogg carry the torch?

Snoop Dogg became an Olympics icon after his hilarious commentary on the Tokyo Olympics alongside comedian Kevin Hart went viral. In one famous clip in which the two reviewed equestrian performances, Snoop said that one of the horses appeared to be "crip walking," calling the horse "off the chain" and insisting that he star in a Snoop music video.

Fans couldn't get enough, turning the video into a viral meme, thus beginning Snoop's official relationship with the Olympic Games. Since then, he has become an official commentator, hosting interviews with the athletes and their families, as well as acting as an NBC correspondent.

Article continues below advertisement

USA Today Sports reported that "Snoop expressed interest in the job about a year ago, according to NBC Olympics president and executive producer Molly Solomon, [who was] was struck by his passion for telling athletes’ stories and his love for the Olympics."