Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Olympic Gymnast Frederick Richard Struck Gold With His Parents, Carl and Ann-Marie Frederick's parents went viral after a video showed his dad yelling, "That's my baby!" as he led Team USA to win a bronze medal. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 30 2024, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Olympian Frederick "Flips" Richard is breaking down barriers in gymnastics. And no one is prouder to see it than his No. 1 fans: his parents.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, Frederick's dad went viral for cheering their "baby" as he led Team USA to a bronze medal. Let's meet Fred's tribe!

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Frederick Richard's parents?

Frederick, born on April 23, 2004, was raised by his parents, Ann-Marie and Carl Richard. His parents raised him in Stoughton, Mass., where he fostered his gymnastics career. In addition to Frederick, Ann-Marie, and Carl welcomed three other children, sons Kevin and Carlton, and a daughter named Alexandra. According to Ann-Marie's Facebook, she works as a Patient and External Association Engagement Lead in Massachusetts and is from Roseau, Dominica.

Carl, who is from Haiti, didn't disclose his job on his Facebook. The father of four also doesn't have any photos on his account and likely made it a little more private after his viral Olympics moments. Ann-Marie, however, proudly celebrated her son, and the moment, on her page. "Indescribable moment of pure joy and pride right there," Frederick's mom wrote on July 29, 2024, tagging Carl.

Article continues below advertisement

Carl and Ann-Marie's unwavering support of their son didn't just start at the Olympics. In June 2024, Carl sparked attention again for being equally excited for him in a video during the USA Gymnastics trials.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Sports Illustrated, Frederick's parents and the crowd celebrated his high bar routine. The athlete's incredible routine earned a 14.833, giving Team USA a boost in the competition.