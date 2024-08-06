Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Olympic Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Was Offered an Porn Deal Following His Viral Moment The French pole vaulter has not addressed the now-viral incident. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 6 2024, 6:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

By now, most people who have been keeping up with the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have probably seen French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati miss a medal after his genitals knocked the crossbar over during his attempt to clear the vault. Though the rest of his body made it clear over the bar, his nether regions ultimately knocked into it, causing the crossbar to fall and Anthony to lose his shot at a place on the final podium.

The internet has shared numerous clips of this misstep, commenting on his unfortunate disqualification, but the athlete may have another offer to replace the medal he missed out on. Reportedly, a popular porn website has offered him a deal that would make him significantly more than a gold medal would have.

A porn site offered pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati a deal.

According to TMZ, porn site CamSoda offered the French athlete a $250,000 deal for him to join the site, offering him a way to turn his loss into a positive moment for his bank account. "If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt," CamSoda VP Daryn Parker said, per the outlet.

Anthony has not responded to the public request, though, nor has he commented on the now-viral moment. "I’m a bit gutted because I didn't miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m," he told the French Athletics Federation. "What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session."

