Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games An Olympic Rule Change Caused Drama for Sha’Carri Richardson — Here’s What Went Down! Sha'Carri Richardson was denied entry into the Olympic stadium — but only through one specific gate. By D.M. Published Aug. 6 2024, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Moments before Sha’Carri Richardson stepped on the track for the 100 meter semi-final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the athlete ran into a major obstacle. Sha’Carri, along with Jamaican runner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, were denied entry to a gate that led to the warm-up track. The drama led to intense speculation online, with netizens suggesting that the athletes were erroneously denied entry into the stadium. However, a newly enacted rule may have led to the mixup.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Sha’Carri faced the consequences for not following a new Olympic rule.

In the 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson won the silver medal with a time of 10.71 seconds, edged out by Elaine Thompson-Herah. Sha’Carri, a fan favorite, narrowly missed out on the top spot. However, her sprint on the track is not the only Olympic moment making headlines. In a video posted to YouTube, Sha’Carri and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are seen being denied access to the warm-up track at Stade de France.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

In the clip, Shelly – who arrived at the arena first – is seen having an intense exchange with an Olympic official. “They've changed the rules,” Shelly-Ann exclaimed. “We came through this gate before but now they're saying athletes who have left can't use this gate.” The athlete’s claims led many to believe that she was being targeted. Things worsened after Sha’Carri was denied entry, as some suggested the rule was being discriminately enforced.

Article continues below advertisement

However, that narrative has been debunked as new details about the incident were presented. “Mrs. Fraser-Pryce was allowed to enter the warm-up track but from another gate from which she was directed to enter from," Jamaican chef de mission Ian Kelly later told Reuters. "There is no truth that she was not allowed to enter the stadium. Unfortunately, she was not able to compete due to an injury sustained during her final warmup."

Sha’Carri won an Olympic medal, but Shelly-Ann had to drop out.

Despite the debacle, Sha’Carri was able to enter Stade de France. During the 100-meter race, the Dallas native took home her first Olympic medal – after coming in second place. “I feel honored to be here and to be a competitor on the biggest stage that there is,” Sha’Carri told NBC DFW. Adding, “Start to finish my only mindset was to execute, knowing that as long as I execute, the rest is going to handle itself.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the silver meda

Unfortunately, Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce was forced to withdraw from the race, citing injury concerns as the primary reason. The decision came as a shock to fans, as Fraser-Pryce was considered a strong contender for a medal in both the 100m and 200m events. In a statement released on social media, the eight-time Olympic medalist expressed her disappointment but emphasized the need to prioritize her long-term health.