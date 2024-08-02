Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Sha'Carri Richardson May Be Dating Someone, but She Has Stayed Mum on the Question Sha'Carri Richardson came out as bisexual in 2021. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 2 2024, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Few athletes have had a more turbulent road to the 2024 Olympics than Sha'Carri Richardson. After she failed to qualify in 2021 because she tested positive for marijuana use, she is now the defending world champion and is hoping to earn an Olympic medal as well.

Now, many want to know who Sha'Carri might be dating, if anyone. Here's what we know about the track star's romantic life and what she's said about it.

Is Sha'Carri Richardson dating anyone?

Sha'Carri has kept relatively quiet on her dating life thus far, but a recent post on Instagram raised some eyebrows. While most of her recent Instagram activity has been focused on the time she's putting in on the track, one recent post on her Instagram Story showcased a bouquet with a small teddy bear and a card. The teddy bear had a gold heart around its neck that read "Love of my life," which only fanned the flames further.

The next shared story celebrated National Girlfriend's Day, making people even more intrigued by whatever relationship Sha'Carri might be in. Sha'Carri has not posted about her relationship, but it does seem evident that she's dating someone. There have been rumors flying around that she's dating fellow U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman, who has called her a "beast." For now, though, those are still just rumors.

Sha'Carri identifies as bisexual.

While it's possible that Sha'Carri could be dating Christian, In 2021 she announced that she had a girlfriend and said that she was bisexual. "My girlfriend actually picked my color," Richardson told USA Today at the time. "She said it, like, spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant, and that's who I am." It's unclear who that girlfriend was, or whether or not they're still together.

Sha'Carri is off to an incredible start at the Olympics.

While many may be curious about Sha'Carri's off-track life, for the duration of her time at the Olympics, she'd probably like the focus to be much more on what she does on the track. She got off to a great start, winning her opening event with what seemed to be ease. Of course, the competition will only get more intense as the heats give way to the final, and she is one of the highest profile athletes on the Olympic team.

Sha'Carri has long been unafraid of stoking controversy and being herself, even as she continues to work incredibly hard on the track. She has been known to wear colorful outfits and sport long hair and long nails during her races. Suffice it so say that she is a big personality, and that personality has occasionally rubbed some people the wrong way.