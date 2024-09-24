Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Unlikely Love: Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr.'s Relationship Timeline, Revealed After three years of dating, Cheryl and Robert were ready to take things to the next level. So in 2014, Robert popped the question. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 24 2024, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to epic love affairs, Hollywood likes to create stories about them but does not necessarily display real-life examples. However, every now and then a couple comes along and just makes it work.

For example, 58-year-old actor Cheryl Hines and her unlikely other half, 70-year-old politician RFK Jr. Despite the long odds for their relationship to work, they've found a way to marry her Hollywood lifestyle with his political career. Here's a look at the relationship timeline for this unlikely duo.

It all began in 2006: Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr.'s relationship timeline shows an unlikely love.

It all started on the set of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Or rather, off the set. In 2006, Cheryl Hines was starring in the popular show alongside her show husband, Larry David. It was Larry who introduced Cheryl to Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Cheryl wasn't going to be involved with a ski weekend fundraiser. But Larry connected Cheryl with Robert, and the latter convinced her to change her mind. It seems as though Robert's persuasiveness took her by surprise, and she recalls looking at Larry in shock that she had been convinced to change her plans. In a 2014 interview with People, Cheryl recalls Larry indicating that that's just how "Bobby" is.

2011 brought them together again.

When they first met, both Cheryl and Robert were married to other people. So their future love went on the back burner for a few years. In 2011, they reconnected and began officially dating.

2014 was the year when it all started coming together.

After three years of dating, Cheryl and Robert were ready to take things to the next level. So in 2014, Robert popped the question. While attending Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix, they revealed their engagement.

At the time, Cheryl told Us Weekly, “We share the same values. Family first." She added, "We like to have a good time and work hard.” And that family includes one child for Cheryl from a previous relationship and four for Robert.

In August of 2014, they tied the knot with 300 family members and friends in attendance. The ceremony took place at the famous Kennedy family compound at Hyannis Port, Mass. Among the stars attending their nuptials were David and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Nealon, and Ed Begley Jr.

2023 saw strife for the couple and a rumored split.

In 2023, Robert was making news as he announced his plans to run for president in 2024. He offered Cheryl to announce that they had split so the media would focus less on her, but she wasn't interested in even a manufactured fake breakup. She stood by her husband's side as his political campaign got off on shaky legs. Cheryl announced her support for Robert's presidential run in mid-2023.

2024 was a year of fending off rumors of infidelity.

In 2024, rumors began circulating that Robert had engaged in an "inappropriate relationship" with a journalist. However, the political candidate categorically denies any infidelity on his part. And Cheryl has stood by his side the whole time.

In the past, Cheryl has found herself in the uncomfortable position of publicly denouncing her own husband's comments. In 2022, Robert spoke at an anti-vaccine event and told the audience, "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. Today the mechanisms are being put in place so none of us can run and none of us can hide."

My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022 Source: X /@CherylHines

On X (formerly Twitter), Cheryl wrote that her husband's views do not reflect her own. She later called the comments, "reprehensible" and, "insensitive." Nonetheless, they have seemingly found a way to keep politics out of their marriage.