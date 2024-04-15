Home > Television If You Miss 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' Here Are 5 Comedies to Binge One of these shows stars a potential Larry David-in-the-making. By Brandon Charles Apr. 15 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET Source: HBO

One of television’s most bingeable shows, Curb Your Enthusiasm, concluded its unique run on HBO in April 2024. After 120 episodes as Larry David, Larry David is done with Curb.

If you wish there was more Curb to binge, we have some suggestions, from shows Larry worked on to shows that Larry definitely influenced. If you don't like our suggestions, just fire up Max and enjoy all 12 seasons of Curb.

Source: HBO Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld in the series finale of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Is 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' over? It ended its 12-season, 24-year run on April 7, 2024.

It ended like it began. Kinda. In the series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry essentially revisits the Seinfeld finale, an episode he famously wrote and an episode that was famously not loved. The Curb episode also featured all of the examinations of minutia and the absurdity of everyday life that’s in the other 119 episodes. Which leads us quite nicely to our first suggestion.

If you want more Larry David, there's seven seasons of ‘Seinfeld’ on Netflix.

Larry wrote the first seven seasons of Seinfeld and went back to pen the series finale. He revisited that season finale in the finale of Curb. You may want to rewatch that 1998 finale once you finish the 2024 finale.

If you want more Ted Danson, there’s four seasons of ‘The Good Place’ on Peacock.

Ted Danson was a guest star on Curb from Season 1 to Season 12. While most people may think of the former athlete and comedic actor from the massively important sitcom Cheers, his work on The Good Place from 2016 to 2020 has more in common with Curb.

If you want more HBO, there’s three seasons of 'The Righteous Gemstones' on Max.

It’s not TV, it’s HBO. At least it’s still HBO if you’re watching on traditional cable. What sets HBO comedies apart from other more traditional network comedies are the four-letter words, sexual situations, and adult content. It’s difficult to imagine a more HBO-style episodic comedy than Danny McBride’s The Righteous Gemstones.

If you want more "adult" comedy, there’s 16 seasons of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” on Hulu/Disney Plus.

Source: YouTube

It’s kind of crazy that The Gang is now on Disney Plus. The most intentionally inappropriate comedy on basic cable, It’s Always Sunny managed to age gracefully without losing any of its humor. Similar to Curb in its adultness but more like a cartoon than a cinéma vérité, documentary-life show, it’s what Larry David might have made if he were 30 years younger.

If you want the next Larry David, there’s two seasons of ‘Detroiters’ on Paramount Plus.