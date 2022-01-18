Danny McBride Drew on Real-Life Experience for 'The Righteous Gemstones'

The Righteous Gemstones follows the titular Gemstone family as they continue building their megachurch empire. Along the way, the family must trudge through scandal and rivalry while ironically preaching the word of God in spectacular fashion. There's no end to the Gemstones' escapades as they try to expand their televangelist empire by any means necessary.

While the series has some basis in real-life megachurch business, are the Gemstones an actual family in that respect?