The Butterflies Seem Like a Completely Original DCEU Threat in 'Peacemaker'

Shortly after his stint with Task Force X, Christopher Smith / Peacemaker returns home to a cold reception. But he has little time to rest as A.R.G.U.S agents recruit him into yet another ragtag task force as part of a new mission labeled "Project Butterfly." As Peacemaker tries to complete the mission, he is forced to confront his toxic masculinity and merciless moral code.

And while his team leaves him in the dark, he comes face to face with the Butterflies.