Larry David Joked That He's "Ready for a Nursing Home" — but He Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Thanks to the incredible success that he has had in TV for decades, Larry David has the luxury of essentially being able to work whenever he feels like it. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star and former Seinfeld producer has ended Curb apparently for good with its 12th season, and the news of the show's departure from the airwaves made some wonder everything was OK with his health.

Larry has always seemed to be incredibly spry for his age, which is remarkable given that he's 76 years old. Here's what we know about Larry's health, and about whether fans have any reason to be concerned about it.

What's Larry David's overall health status?

As far as we know, Larry — who joked on the Today show in February 2024 that part of his reason for ending Curb was that he was "almost ready for a nursing home" — has not had any serious health complications in recent years. In fact, he still seems remarkably energetic for his age, and even had the energy to try to "murder" Elmo as he was promoting the new season of Curb on Today. Larry is pretty well-known to be a health nut, and he's careful about what he puts in his body.

When he appeared on the series premiere of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld in 2012, Jerry even asked him what a truly terrible food day would look like for him. Larry explained that it would likely consist of eating a slice of pizza or two, which seems to suggest that he really tries to eat very well. Of course, it also helps that Larry is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and therefore has access to the best healthcare available at all times.

In general, though, Larry seems to be a paragon of health, and is so focused on it that he was one of the rare Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee guests to not actually drink coffee. He had tea instead, another indication of how careful he is about what he eats and drinks. Ending Curb seems to be an admission, though, that even he is not immune from the effects of aging, and is ready to be done with the show after two decades on the air.

Did Larry David have a stroke?

There are no reports that Larry David has ever had a stroke. If he did, he seems to have made a remarkably full recovery. Alan Dershowitz, a prominent attorney who is a supporter of Donald Trump, did once say that he thought Larry might have a stroke over an argument they had in public. The argument was naturally over Alan's support for Trump, and particularly his affection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.