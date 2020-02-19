We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Harvey Weinstein Was Married to Georgina Chapman When His Accusers Came Forward

After being publicly accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than 80 different women in October of 2017, former Miramax producer Harvey Weinstein went on trial for the rape of two women in January of 2020. The New York trial received a lot of press attention, particularly during jury selection when Weinstein was photographed using a walker, and when it was reported that he continually broke the judge's rules by using a phone.

On Feb. 18, 2020, jurors began deliberating as to whether or not Weinstein was guilty of the charges against him. They were unable to come to a decision after the first day of said deliberations, and many are eager to learn how this trial will end. It's been more than two years since the whistle was blown on Weinstein's alleged crimes, and the former producer was married at the time to Marchesa co-founder and designer Georgina Chapman