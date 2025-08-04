Where Did Jenna Ortega’s Eyebrows Go? Why She Settled on the Barely-There Brow Explanation, please?! By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 4 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

You don’t realize how much of a difference your eyebrows make in your appearance, despite being just two thin strips of hair that take up a surprisingly small percentage of your face, until you change them or get rid of them. So when Jenna Ortega stepped onto the red carpet on July 30, 2025, for the Wednesday Season 2 premiere in London with no eyebrows, people were a little taken aback.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna’s known for rocking an edgy yet classy style, and her natural beauty only makes her stand out more, but the no-eyebrow moment really got folks talking. The thing is, the Wednesday premiere wasn’t actually the first time she debuted the look. Content on her Instagram showing the same brow-less appearance started popping up as early as April 2025, meaning she’s been walking around brow-less for months before that red carpet event. So, why did Jenna ditch the brows?

What happened to Jenna Ortega's eyebrows?

Source: Mega

It turns out, Jenna Ortega didn’t actually shave off her eyebrows, she just bleached them. Fans caught a better look at her bleached brows during the Wednesday Season 2 premiere, but if you’ve been paying close attention, she’s been experimenting with the barely-there brow look for months now.

Article continues below advertisement

As for why Jenna decided to forgo her brows starting in mid-2025, it’s not entirely clear. But a few fan theories might explain it. One popular idea is that Jenna bleached her brows for her role in the upcoming J.J. Abrams' film Ghostwriter, which also stars Glen Powell and Samuel L. Jackson.

Article continues below advertisement

The movie follows an author who discovers the fantasy world he writes about is actually real, and happening all around him. Jenna’s role hasn’t been revealed yet (the producers are keeping things under wraps), but she has been spotted filming in Glasgow, as has Glen. In two photos shared to X (formerly Twitter) in June 2025 by fans who spotted Jenna in Glasgow, her brows appeared noticeably lighter, definitely not her usual dark brown.

JENNA FINALLY FOUND IN GLASGOW AHHHH



ofc with her dog as reported



Jenna Ortega in Glasgow for Ghostwriter 📸qkthr1010 on TikTok pic.twitter.com/CO8QogO357 — Jenny 🏳️‍🌈 (@jenna_ethereal) June 17, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

So maybe she bleached them for certain scenes in the film, liked the look, and decided to commit. Or maybe she just wanted to deliver a dramatic, brow-raising moment at the Wednesday premiere. Either way, the bleached brows undeniably paired well with her fair skin, long brunette hair, and that sheer, snakeskin short-sleeve ensemble.

And it seems fellow actress Vanessa Hudgens might also be a fan of the barely-there brows, too. In a July 2025 Instagram post Jenna shared, Vanessa commented, “She can do no wrong,” perhaps alluding that even with bleached brows, she’s still absolutely stunning.

Article continues below advertisement

What about Jenna Ortega's freckles? Are they real?