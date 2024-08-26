Jenna Ortega Gets Emotional After a Journalist Tells Her She's "Latina Enough"

In August 2024, a clip circulated on TikTok of Jenna in an interview promoting her film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with Catherine O'Hara . Before the interview began, the journalist, Carolina Reynoso , took a moment to affirm Jenna on camera.

"Jenna, I just wanted to say, from one Latina to another, you're Latina enough," Reynoso says in the clip. "I don't care what anyone else says. Especially as someone in the industry. You've opened so many doors for people like me. So, you are Latina enough; thank you so much for everything you do. I really appreciate you."

As she listened to Reynoso speak, Jenna rose from her chair to hug the journalist as Catherine said, "Really?" and added, "What a beautiful thing," as she watched them embrace.