The Internet Is Shipping Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, but What Is Their Real Relationship?

When the supernatural comedy-horror series Wednesday took over the hearts of Netflix subscribers, one of the biggest consensuses was that Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair should take their relationship to the next level. While Wednesday has little love interests throughout Season 1 of the series, none of them have as much chemistry as Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers.

Jenna stars as the eponymous Wednesday, while Emma plays her paradoxical roommate, Enid. But as we’ve all heard in the past, opposites attract. So are Jenna and Emma dating in real life or is it just speculation?

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers aren’t dating in real life as far as we know.

While we’re all hardcore shipping Jenna and Emma, there’s no evidence that the two are actually dating. Even still, fans can’t help but overanalyze their chemistry in joint interviews. One interview in particular has made the rounds on TikTok with the caption, “Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers flirting with each other for a minute straight.”

Of course, sometimes, friends are flirty! Jenna and Emma both show affection by holding hands, hugging, and declaring their love for one another, which can be seen as romantic, but this can also be platonic. Friends show love in many different ways, including through touch, and considering how much time Jenna and Emma spend together, it’s no surprise that they show some sort of affection.

However, it’s very unlikely that they’re dating. On Jenna’s Instagram post recapping her time at the Emmys, Emma commented, “gorgeous I miss you!” If they were dating, it wouldn’t be in character to write “I miss you” on a post since they’d be spending more time together and talking more frequently in private.

But even if Jenna and Emma aren’t dating, that doesn’t mean that Wednesday and Enid can’t date in the highly anticipated Season 2 of Wednesday. Both Emma and Jenna have been vocal about their #Wenclair support. Emma, in particular, even said in interviews that she always says “And they were roommates” about the leading pair.

Wednesday has been criticized for queerbaiting because of its hints toward LGBTQ+ characters without actually saying it explicitly. Now that fans are demanding a deeper relationship between Wednesday and Enid, Netflix may finally give in to the demands of the fans. At one point in Season 1, Xavier asks Wednesday who the lucky guy “or girl” is, to which Wednesday replies, “What does it matter to you?”