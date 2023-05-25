Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images/Twitter Jenna Ortega Was Reportedly Caught Smoking and the Internet Is Divided Over Her Image Does Jenna Ortega smoke? The star of the popular 'Wednesday' series on Netflix was recorded inhaling something and the footage has gone viral. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 25 2023, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Actress Jenna Ortega has been setting the world on fire with her performances. Though the young performer officially began her acting career in 2012, having been only 10 years old when she made her acting debut, she would go on to become one of the most recognizable goth icons of the early 2020s. Following notable recurring roles in shows like Jane the Virgin and You on Netflix, she would soon receive worldwide recognition as Wednesday Addams in the titular Netflix series, Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Her starring role in Tim Burton's re-centered adaptation of The Addams Family propelled her to global popularity, which played no small part in her appearance in the hotly-anticipated Scream VI, which premiered in theaters on March 10, 2023. With future seasons of Wednesday coming down the pipeline and a starring role in the upcoming Beetlejuice 2, all eyes are on Jenna Ortega on both the screen and IRL. However, she may have been recently caught smoking in a Twitter video that's gone viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Jenna Ortega smoke? A video of the 'Wednesday' star has gone viral on Twitter.

According to outlets like Gossip Bae, the video in question places Jenna in Notting Hill, London where she was spotted having a mid-day outing with fellow actress Gideon Adlon. Jenna and Gideon were recorded spending time with each other over beverages. Amidst the same outing, Jenna was supposedly caught smoking something in the middle of her lengthy conversation with Gideon. Many believe her to have been smoking a cigarette, and there is even footage of her sharing it with Gideon.

Already, public opinion is divided over the image of Jenna Ortega smoking. Some folks actually believe that she looks cooler with a cigarette while others are completely opposed to it. One person tweeted, "Jenna has unlocked a hot girl badge," believing that this adds to her appeal. On the other side of the argument, however, one person commented "It's not cute. I don't know why all the young girls want to smoke. Like, the damage it does to your health is more important than looking cool."

Article continues below advertisement

Some folks aren't even convinced she's actually smoking, with one person saying, "She's smoking that like she never touched a cigarette in her life." Others are even appalled that there's discourse surrounding Jenna smoking in the first place. One Jenna fan tweeted out saying that critics need to mind their own business when it comes to what she does in her personal life.

Jenna has unlocked a hot girl badge pic.twitter.com/Z2vAaP22n6 — garçon (@boymolish) May 24, 2023