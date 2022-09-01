Relationships Aren't the Only Things Going up in Smoke on 'MAFS'

Regardless, unlike other dating shows, people commit to strangers for life on Married at First Sight, so if smoking is a deal breaker, it becomes a pretty big deal on the series. We’ll have to see how it plays out for Alexis and Justin this season, but if past MAFS relationships are any indication, smoking could put out the relationship.

Tune into Married at First Sight every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.